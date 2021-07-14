 Instagram tackles rising hack reports in security push - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Instagram tackles rising hack reports in security push

14 JUL 2021

Instagram unveiled an arsenal of security features for its users in an effort to combat a rise in suspicious behaviour from what the company branded malicious accounts.

As part of its new Security Checkup setting, the company will encourage users to assess the level of their account safety and suggest enhancements.

Instagram users who suspect their accounts have been hacked will be prompted to look over their login activity, profile and recovery contact information, as well as confirming any accounts which share login information with the app.

In an appeal to all of its users, Instagram suggested embracing two-factor authentication via their phone number, an authenticator app such as Duo Mobile or Google Authentication and, in some countries, their WhatsApp account.

Those who enable the functionality will also be alerted whenever someone tries to log in to their account from an unrecognised device.

Instagram admitted in the past few months it recorded “a rise in malicious accounts” which sent personal messages with the hope of accessing sensitive information, such as passwords.

The company explained those were often scams violating its policies, as it never sends direct messages to its users.

While claiming it takes action and ups its technology to find and tackle such fraudulent activities, Instagram called on people to report any content deemed suspicious.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

