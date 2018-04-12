Instagram gives users control over data

Photo-sharing social media app Instagram is developing a new data portability tool allowing users to download a copy of the data they’ve posted.

A company representative told Reuters the new feature will allow users to backup data including photos, videos and messages from their accounts. The representative did not provide a release date for the tool.

Implementation of the feature marks a stark turnaround for Instagram, which historically blocked users from dragging or tapping posted images to save them and forced users to turn to third party export apps to secure a copy of their data. However, the move will bring it more in line with parent company Facebook, which has offered a Download Your Information feature since 2010.

The change comes as users look to gain more insight into, and control over, the data platforms collect from them in the wake of Facebook’s disclosure the data from some 87 million user profiles was misused by political data mining company Cambridge Analytica. During testimony before the US Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his personal data was among the information exposed in the breach.

Cambridge Analytica denies any wrongdoing.