Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Instagram expands shopping feature

13 JUN 2018

The 300 million people who use Instagram Stories everyday will now be able to shop directly from inside the feature, as the company expanded its e-commerce offerings in a bid to monetise the app.

When users view a story by a brand, they will see a shopping bag icon which can be tapped to reveal more details about the products featured.

This option was already available to brands in the news feed, but Instagram extended it after finding one in three daily active users surveyed in Brazil, Indonesia, the UK and US said they became more interested in a brand or product after seeing it on Stories.

“Brands have always been early adopters of stories, they create some of the most-viewed and engaging content on the platform. Now, you can shop from select brands in Instagram Stories with more coming soon,” the social media company said in a blog.

Last week Instagram entered talks with content creators and publishers with a view to offering vertical videos of up to an hour in length.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Apps

