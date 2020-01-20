 Instagram ditches IGTV icon - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Instagram ditches IGTV icon

20 JAN 2020

Instagram moved to simplify its platform by removing an icon from the main screen which allowed users to access long-form video content, TechCrunch reported.

A representative of parent Facebook told TechCrunch the IGTV icon was removed from the home screen due to lack of clicks, with users instead accessing content through other channels on the social media company’s app, including previews in their feed, the Explore tab, or a standalone app.

Instagram launched IGTV in June 2018 as a standalone app for long-form shows displayed in a vertical format. Unlike the core app, which allows users to post a video lasting up to one minute, the IGTV app can handle videos of up to an hour long.

Apptopia data showed the IGTV app had been downloaded 6 million times since its launch, CNN reported.

Instagram faces rising competition from rival platforms. In an effort to keep up, it recently launched new additions to its video creation tool Boomerang, including slow motion modes for capturing more detail and a double vision effect.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

