Instagram delivers small business boost - Mobile World Live

Instagram moved to aid small enterprises affected by the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis, adding features on the platform designed to help boost their sales.

In a statement, the Facebook subsidiary announced options allowing users to order food, make donations and purchase gift cards. Available immediately to users in the US and Canada, the set-up uses dedicated buttons to direct consumers to businesses websites.

The feature will expand globally over the next few weeks.

Instagram will also enable enterprises to start fundraising campaigns using the same method to access the relevant section of a company’s Facebook page: this feature is set to be deployed in the near future.

Businesses will be able to post stickers promoting the features on their Instagram profiles and in Stories, with users given the ability to share this.

Instagram pledged to keep working on features supporting small businesses, adding that for many of them “every sale helps” during the pandemic.

This is not the first time Instagram moved collaborate with businesses on its platform: in March 2019 it allowed US users to purchase products directly from within the app.