 Instagram broadens ban on sensitive content - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Instagram broadens ban on sensitive content

28 OCT 2019

Instagram expanded a ban on content related to self-harm and suicide to include fictional drawings and memes containing graphic imagery, as part of an ongoing effort to protect vulnerable users.

The social media platform will also remove imagery which may not directly show self-harm or suicide but includes “associated materials or methods”. Accounts showing content related to self-harm will not be recommended by Instagram’s search and discovery tools.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a blog the move is part of an ongoing effort to “strike the difficult balance between allowing people to share their mental health experiences while also protecting others from being exposed to potentially harmful content”.

The decision builds on a move made in February to prohibit graphic non-fiction images of self-harm and limit the visibility of other images, for example those of healed scars, in its search tab.

Mosseri said as a result of the change, Instagram was able to act on twice as much content as before, removing or limiting the reach of more than 834,000 posts in the three months following the shift.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook app popularity declines

Snapchat enters 3D world

Spotify targets new users with Snap sharing
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association