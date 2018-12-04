English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Indonesia feature phones get Google Assistant

04 DEC 2018

Google expanded availability of its Assistant to feature phones in Indonesia, one of several moves announced by the company as part of a broader push around internet connectivity in the country.

The search giant announced the first feature phone to offer the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice control product is the WizPhone, a domestically-manufactured model which will retail for just IDR99,000 ($7).

In a blog, Google explained it launched a Bahasa-language version of Assistant for smartphones in April.

The Assistant feature phone move was one of several announced during Google for Indonesia, an event designed to showcase the potential of the internet to empower consumers and businesses in the country.

Google also unveiled Google Go, an AI-powered app designed to make it easier for first-time smartphone users to access the most-searched for topics of information, popular apps and websites. The app is capable of reading out domestic webpages, a function the company said was being enhanced through a partnership with Wikipedia covering the translation of English-language content into Bahasa.

Updates
The company said it expanded the functionality of Assistant in the country through an increased number of partnerships with domestic businesses. This is enabling consumers to access services including taxi-booking, news from five local media outlets and more specialised functionality including job listings.

Google also committed to offer internet training to 1 million small and medium businesses by 2020, expanding a programme which had already seen a similar number of businesses receive such guidance since 2015. The coaching had allowed Indonesian entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in a country that it said has the fastest-growing internet economy in Southeast Asia.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Google intros business messaging for Maps

Google to start charging for apps after EU fine

US VP presses Google to kill China search app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association