 India targets more Chinese apps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

India targets more Chinese apps

24 NOV 2020

Indian authorities continued a crackdown on mobile apps developed by Chinese companies, with a fresh cull bringing the total banned to more than 200 over the past five months.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information said it was today (24 November blocking access to another 43 apps following “comprehensive reports” from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

The crime unit stated the apps were “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Prominent apps in the latest action include Alibaba’s e-commerce service AliExpress and its Taobao Live streaming offer, and a number of dating apps.

Indian consumers appear to be joining the backlash, with many using Twitter to call for a ban on Chinese vendors’ smartphones.

India began its cull in late June with TikTok, WeChat, Alipay and mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) among the blocked offerings.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

US dealt another blow in WeChat ban saga

TikTok makes a comeback in Pakistan

Pakistan bans TikTok over immoral content claims
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association