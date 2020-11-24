India targets more Chinese apps - Mobile World Live

Indian authorities continued a crackdown on mobile apps developed by Chinese companies, with a fresh cull bringing the total banned to more than 200 over the past five months.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information said it was today (24 November blocking access to another 43 apps following “comprehensive reports” from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

The crime unit stated the apps were “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Prominent apps in the latest action include Alibaba’s e-commerce service AliExpress and its Taobao Live streaming offer, and a number of dating apps.

Indian consumers appear to be joining the backlash, with many using Twitter to call for a ban on Chinese vendors’ smartphones.

India began its cull in late June with TikTok, WeChat, Alipay and mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) among the blocked offerings.