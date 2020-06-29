India targets Chinese apps in clampdown - Mobile World Live

The Indian government reportedly banned 59 Chinese apps due to rising data privacy and state sovereignty concerns, as tensions between the two Asian countries rise.

Citing an official statement, India Today reported the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology prohibited the use of big-name apps and games including TikTok, WeChat, Wiebo and Clash of Kings.

The authority cited the “emergent nature of threats” and claims the apps engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”, along with increased user concerns over data security.

India Today noted TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India, regularly ranking in the top-ten on the App Store and Google Play.

Downloads of the app exceeded 2 billion in Q1, with 611 million coming from India, Sensor Tower data showed.

The app clampdown follows reports India’s government was mulling a ban on Chinese vendors providing mobile infrastructure to state-owned operators.