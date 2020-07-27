India expands China app curb - Mobile World Live

India’s government reportedly pulled the plug on 47 Chinese apps as part of a second clampdown in less than a month, with more than 250 other services being monitored due to privacy concerns.

The Financial Express said the move was taken today (27 July) by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, adding the banned apps were claimed to be cloned versions of the first batch of prohibited offerings made by Chinese developers.

Indian officials’ aims to ensure data privacy and state sovereignty were again cited as the reason for the move. These concerns saw the main versions of TikTok and WeChat among 50 apps which were banned in late June.

Among the freshly banned apps were TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and BIGO LIVE Lite, Asian News International reported.

More than 250 other apps are also on Indian authorities’ radar, The Financial Express stated, explaining these raised concerns over security and privacy violations.