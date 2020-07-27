 India expands China app curb - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

India expands China app curb

27 JUL 2020

India’s government reportedly pulled the plug on 47 Chinese apps as part of a second clampdown in less than a month, with more than 250 other services being monitored due to privacy concerns.

The Financial Express said the move was taken today (27 July) by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, adding the banned apps were claimed to be cloned versions of the first batch of prohibited offerings made by Chinese developers.

Indian officials’ aims to ensure data privacy and state sovereignty were again cited as the reason for the move. These concerns saw the main versions of TikTok and WeChat among 50 apps which were banned in late June.

Among the freshly banned apps were TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and BIGO LIVE Lite, Asian News International reported.

More than 250 other apps are also on Indian authorities’ radar, The Financial Express stated, explaining these raised concerns over security and privacy violations.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

TikTok urged to split from parent ByteDance

Google faces another data tracking lawsuit

Apple commences China app crackdown
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association