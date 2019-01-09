 IBM launches weather service despite tracking storm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

IBM launches weather service despite tracking storm

09 JAN 2019

IBM unveiled a global weather forecasting system at CES which will gather data from a variety of sources, including smartphones, even as the company is being sued for sharing user data collected via its weather app.

The company said the Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System will “give people the opportunity to contribute to helping improve weather forecasts globally, as it will be able to make use of pressure sensor readings sent from barometers found within smartphones if people opt-in to sharing that information”.

Meanwhile news emerged last week Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer filed a lawsuit against The Weather Channel app, developed by an IBM subsidiary, for tricking users into turning on location tracking to send them localised weather updates, but then selling this data to third parties.

“If the cost of a weather forecast will be the sacrifice of deeply private information, like precisely where we are day and night, it must be clear in advance,” Feuer said, adding that the app “elevates corporate profits over users’ privacy, misleading them into allowing their movements to be tracked, 24/7.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple, IBM extend machine learning to developers

IBM helps developers add authentication into apps

IBM hits 100 app milestone following Apple alliance
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association