Huuuge Games buys Traffic Puzzle - Mobile World Live

 Huuuge Games buys Traffic Puzzle
News

Huuuge Games buys Traffic Puzzle

28 APR 2021

Mobile game developer Huuuge Games advanced an acquisition strategy with a $38.9 million deal to acquire a puzzle title from fellow Polish gaming studio Picadilla Games.

Huuuge Games agreed to purchase Traffic Puzzle in what it described as the first major step in its M&A and growth plans.

The developer stated the move was part of efforts to broaden its reach beyond its mainstay gambling category into the casual games segment.

CEO of Huuuge Games Anton Gauffin explained the takeover was important for its strategic goals as the puzzle category represented an attractive sector.

The company cited figures from research company Eilers & Krejcik Gaming predicting revenue from the segment would increase from $10.6 billion in 2020 to $14.2 billion by 2025.

Huuuge Games was reportedly mulling five takeover moves as it seeks to return to profitability after slipping into the red during 2020.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

