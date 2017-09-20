English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

HubSpot acquires chatbot builder Motion AI

20 SEP 2017

HubSpot, which dubs itself an inbound marketing and sales platform, acquired Motion AI, a chatbot builder used to create bots for platforms like Facebook Messenger and Slack without any programming skills required.

“It’s impossible to ignore the impact of chat and messaging, not just on the way B2B companies operate, but on society as a whole,” said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot.

“We’re in the midst of a massive shift as businesses embrace this new platform and consumers come to expect more immediate, always-on communication from brands,” he said, adding that the deal is in line with HubSpot’s mission to build technology that helps small and medium-sized businesses keep up with changing consumer behaviours.

Motion AI enables users to build, train, and deploy AI robots to do “almost anything imaginable”, from booking meetings to running customer service chats and diagnosing problems, HubSpot said in a statement.

The company launched on Product Hunt in November 2015, where it was voted the number one chatbot builder. It has facilitated more than 40 million messages since May 2016, with over 80,000 bots built to date.

HubSpot was a customer of Motion AI, through which it generated six times the number of marketing qualified leads compared to using email.

“Being able to experience the power of Motion AI’s technology first-hand was a key factor in HubSpot’s decision to acquire the company,” the firm said.

Motion AI’s technology will be incorporated into the HubSpot platform over the next several months, with the team working to create tools that help users automate important tasks, scale conversations, and engage and acquire new customers.

David Nelson, founder and CEO of Motion AI, said the firm is set to work on “some really innovative artificial intelligence tools.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association