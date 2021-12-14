 Huawei scores Socialpoint deal for gaming boost - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Huawei scores Socialpoint deal for gaming boost

14 DEC 2021

Spain-based mobile games developer Socialpoint tied-up with Huawei for the launch of its titles on AppGallery, as the Chinese company seeks to expand its offerings after a push to boost developer presence on its marketplace.

Socialpoint stated it released its social network game Dragon City on the AppGallery, with strategy title Monster Legends to follow before making the rest of its eight games available on Huawei’s app distribution platform.

Jaime Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe, commented the addition of Socialpoint games to its marketplace helped it further its play “on the path of providing the best offering to our Huawei users and exponentially increasing the options available”.

Socialpoint COO Pasqual Batalla also highlighted benefits from the move, maintaining the company’s titles will be made accessible to “a wider audience across the globe”.

The company estimated its games have accumulated more than 700 million downloads across all titles, and its performance has been the highest in the US and Europe.

Huawei has been trying to push the role of its marketplace, including through pouring investments to bring more developers on board since its devices were banned from accessing Google’s Android services.

