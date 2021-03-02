Huawei pushes AppGallery progress - Mobile World Live

Huawei claimed continued traction for its AppGallery marketplace, stating it now had 2.3 million registered developers and a global audience of 530 million monthly active users (MAUs).

In a statement issued today (2 March), the company explained the number of developers making apps for the marketplace had grown 77 per cent over the same point in 2020.

A growing audience was credited with propelling its app distribution numbers.

In 2020, the company said distribution reach 384.4 billion, 174 billion more than 2019, with gaming at the forefront of the expansion.

Huawei held an event in the UK in January 2020, in a bid to attract developers and raise awareness of its Mobile Services unit, which includes the app store and the Harmony OS platform.

It also maintained the unit was an evolution of its business rather than a reaction to a US ban on it accessing Google Android apps and software.

Zhang Zhe, director of Global Partnerships and Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group said the latest numbers were proof of AppGallery’s progress globally.

“At the end of 2019, there were 25 countries around the world which had over a million AppGallery users. That number has now grown to 42 and we continue to see strong growth across markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.”