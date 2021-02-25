 Huawei opens watch to third-party apps - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Huawei opens watch to third-party apps

25 FEB 2021

Huawei reportedly opened the apps ecosystem for its smartwatches to third-party developers, in a move to increase its share of the growing wearables market.

XDA Developers reported the vendor started introducing third-party apps on its smartwatches yesterday (24 February), and had expressed willingness to work with independent brands and developers to entice them to its products.

As a proof of concept, Huawei reportedly introduced fitness app Fitify, developed by Czech Republic-based company Fitify Workouts, to its Watch GT2 Pro.

Derek Yu, VP of CEE & Nordic at Huawei Consumer Business Group, told XDA Developers the addition of Fitify was a message to multiple other app developers about the benefits of working with its AppGallery marketplace.

He noted Huawei’s smartwatches were becoming more popular: XDA Developers put its shipments at 10.7 million in Q3 2020, up 90 per cent year-on-year.

IDC estimated the broader wearables market grew 35.1 per cent to 125 million units during the quarter, with Huawei ranked third behind Xiaomi and Apple in terms of shipments.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

