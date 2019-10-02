 Huawei backdoor to Google apps slams shut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Huawei backdoor to Google apps slams shut

02 OCT 2019

An unofficial manual way to install Google apps on Huawei’s new Mate 30 smartphone line has been shut down, handing the Chinese vendor another major setback.

Bloomberg, citing a blog from security researcher John Wu, reported that Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro users could previously manually install Google apps through an Android application package (APK) from a website called lzplay, despite being banned from using US software and hardware.

However, the website has now been shut down.

Wu had claimed the Chinese vendor allowed this software to operate and that lzplay developers had to “eventually have the app signed by Huawei”.

This claim has been denied by Huawei. In a statement to Mobile World Live, the company said: “Huawei’s latest Mate 30 series is not pre-installed with Google Mobile Services, and Huawei has had no involvement with www.lzplay.net.”

Wu explained users would have to input the steps themselves to gain access to apps such as Google Maps and Gmail, but also relied on specific mobile device management application programming interface.

Wu said: “Although this backdoor requires user interaction to be enabled, the installer app, which is signed with a special certificate from Huawei, was granted privileges nowhere to be found on standard Android systems.”

The 5G compatible Mate 30 devices are the first flagship line from Huawei to be affected by the US government’s blacklisting of the company. The ban prevents US companies from buying and selling to overseas companies that are deemed a national security threat. The US government added Huawei affiliate companies to the blacklist in August, a move the Chinese vendor has blasted.

Huawei set aside $1 billion to pay developers to make their apps compatible with Huawei’s native app ecosystem – Huawei Mobile Services. Consumer business group CEO Richard Yu said 45,000 apps have been made compatible for the Huawei app store so far.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Huawei faces flagship launch without Google apps

Blog: Who would supply apps for a Huawei OS?

Blog: What do foldable phones mean for apps?
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association