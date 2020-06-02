 Huawei adds search tool to Mobile Services play - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Huawei adds search tool to Mobile Services play

02 JUN 2020

Huawei introduced a new search tool aimed at helping users find apps and content on its AppGallery, as the company looks to boost usage of its Mobile Services ecosystem.

The tool, dubbed Petal Search – Find Apps, is now available on the Huawei AppGallery (the vendor’s app storefront), which can be accessed as a Widget to search for apps, daily weather forecasts and news content.

Petal Search was designed by the vendor and is powered by the company’s third-party search partners, designed to give Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) device users an easier way to access apps on its platform.

Huawei recently ramped promotion of its HMS platform and AppGallery, which it has been developing as an alternative to Google’s Play Store after a US ban prevented it accessing Android apps and services.

Last month, Huawei UK Consumer Business Group MD Anson Zhang told Mobile World Live 5 million people had HMS-equipped devices, with 2 million downloading apps from the AppGallery.

He added the company would continue to invest in the AppGallery, while working with more developers to increase content available on the platform.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

