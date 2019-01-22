 Hothead courts developers in diversification drive - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Hothead courts developers in diversification drive

22 JAN 2019

Canada-based Hothead Games said it is accepting submissions from developers looking for financial assistance along with access to its analytics, marketing and money-making expertise.

Developers whose projects make it through will keep all IP rights, while Hothead Games will retain publishing rights, the company said in a statement.

“Because Hothead has built our own publishing infrastructure to support our internally developed games, we know first-hand how complex it is to develop, publish and support a live ops mobile game,” explained Gregan Dunn, Hothead Games’ director of publishing.

“We have every skill set required to make a game a success based on our experience with our own games. We are immensely excited to use our expertise to support up-and-coming developers and help them achieve the success they deserve,” he added.

Hothead Games has published titles under the Big Win Sports and Kill Shot franchises along with Hero Hunters, which it said was “2018’s most successful new IP launch on mobile”.

It also stated its titles have collectively achieved more than 300 million downloads across multiple categories.

Among other perks, developers will also have access to Hothead’s machine learning SDK, which tracks user behaviour to provide the most valuable in-app purchases during play, as well as its proprietary analytics and data science services.

Hothead Games is currently seeking free-to-play games with strong key performance indicators in any genre.

When asked about the revenue spllit between Hothead Games and the developers, Dunn told Venture Beat: “The terms of each deal will vary depending on factors such as the quality of the game, the experience of the team that built it and what stage of development the game is at”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

