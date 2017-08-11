Hike sets Creo team to work on app developer platform

Hike, a messaging app maker which describes itself as India’s first home-grown messaging and social technology company, acquired the team behind hardware start-up Creo.

According to a Hike spokesperson: “The Creo team will begin work on a developer platform to enable third party developers to build services on the Hike platform”.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Creo was founded in December 2013. The team comprises more than 50 people, and it launched hardware products including streaming media dongles and smartphones.

On its website it said it creates products for start-ups and enterprise clients across iPhone, iPad, Android, OS X and the web.

Hike – which counts 100 million users and is one of the world’s largest messaging apps by downloads – launched a P2P payments service in June as it competes with Paytm and WhatsApp.