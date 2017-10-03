English
HomeAppsNews

Health app maker Level Ex raises $11M

03 OCT 2017
Data Privacy mHealth

Level Ex raised $11 million to expand its suite of health apps and develop VR and augmented reality experiences in specialties including gastroenterology and cardiology.

The funding will also go towards scaling up Level Ex’s game development, medical and marketing teams, and the opening of an office in Boston which will add to an existing Chicago site.

Level Ex claims to be the creator of the first professional game for physicians, and said it “experienced tremendous growth” since the app, called Airway Ex, launched.

Airway Ex is designed to advance physicians’ skills by tasking them with diagnosing and performing difficult airway procedures on lifelike, virtual patients.

Users are scored based on accuracy, speed and damage to the patient. Another app called Gastro Ex, related to gastrointestinal tract prodcedures, is said to be coming soon.

“Over a billion consumers worldwide play video games – products designed and built by combining cutting-edge tech with a deep understanding of human psychology. Doctors, in contrast, are stuck with dated formats using technology at least twenty years behind the games industry,” said Sam Glassenberg, founder and CEO.

He explained the company is bridging this gap, providing doctors with “ultra-realistic visuals and gameplay mechanics” to advance their skills using devices they already own.

“The reception has been overwhelming, and now this new funding will enable Level Ex to rapidly expand into new products and medical specialties that address this gap on a much larger scale,” he said.

The funding round was led by 4490 Ventures with participation from companies including Jazz Venture Partners and Pritzker Group Venture Capital.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

