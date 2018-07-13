Headout raises $10M to fuel growth

Travel app Headout raised $10 million in a Series A round which it wants to use to expand from 20 to 100 cities in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific over the next 18 months, TechCrunch reported.

The app, which helps tourists book tours, museum tickets and shows at short notice, also aims to be available in 12 languages by the end of the year.

CEO Varun Khona said Headout tailored its platform for “spontaneous last-minute mobile use cases”. This may help it stand out from rivals including Klook, Viator and Get Your Guide.

The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners and Version One Ventures: it brings the total raised by the company to $12 million, having secured $1.8 million in seed funding in 2015.

At the time, Headout described itself as an “Uber for tours”. It had begun as a Bangalore-based company called Tourlandish, targeting travel to and from Asia.

However, after taking part in an accelerator programme called 500 Startups it relaunched and rebranded with a focus on New York.