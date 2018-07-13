English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Headout raises $10M to fuel growth

13 JUL 2018

Travel app Headout raised $10 million in a Series A round which it wants to use to expand from 20 to 100 cities in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific over the next 18 months, TechCrunch reported.

The app, which helps tourists book tours, museum tickets and shows at short notice, also aims to be available in 12 languages by the end of the year.

CEO Varun Khona said Headout tailored its platform for “spontaneous last-minute mobile use cases”. This may help it stand out from rivals including Klook, Viator and Get Your Guide.

The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners and Version One Ventures: it brings the total raised by the company to $12 million, having secured $1.8 million in seed funding in 2015.

At the time, Headout described itself as an “Uber for tours”. It had begun as a Bangalore-based company called Tourlandish, targeting travel to and from Asia.

However, after taking part in an accelerator programme called 500 Startups it relaunched and rebranded with a focus on New York.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Lola raises $15M
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association