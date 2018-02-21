Hatch Entertainment, a new games-on-demand service for mobile, will use a Qualcomm processor to deliver next-generation cloud gaming experiences to its users.

In a statement, the US-based chip company said: “Hatch’s innovative online streaming delivery model, coupled with the highly scalable 48-core Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor, offers a disruptive new solution that delivers cloud-based games in real-time and improved economics to users.”

Hatch Entertainment, a subsidiary of Angry Birds maker Rovio, said it will offer high-quality, premium gaming in the cloud and allow developers to “easily and affordably create synchronous multiplayer games”. The company will run Android games in a set of cloud data centres, which consumers will access through a smartphone app.

Being able to play Android games in the cloud means users don’t need to download them individually, whch saves device space. It also means they don’t have to worry about updating the games.

Hatch Entertainment said its cloud gaming technology is optimised for low-latency performance over mobile data networks, delivering full-featured games at 60 frames per second over the internet “with less than half the bandwidth required for video-based game streaming solutions or streaming HD video”.

Juhani Honkala, founder and CEO of the company, said: “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies is a significant leap forward in advancing our existing gaming technology and platform, which offers users a fun and completely new kind of gaming experience on mobile.”

Hatch Entertainment’s beta version is out now for Android users in 14 European countries with plans to add more countries in the future.