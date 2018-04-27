English
HomeAppsNews

Harry Potter mobile game storms App Store charts

27 APR 2018

A new game based on the popular Harry Potter franchise called Hogwarts Mystery hit the number one spot on the US App Store in the free-to-play category within the first 24 hours of being launched.

Citing statistics from Sensor Tower, VentureBeat reported 2 million users had signed up to play the game even before it launched on 25 April, which means the success doesn’t come as a surprise. The game, which includes in-app purchases, is also number ten in the top grossing charts across all categories.

The game represents a major milestone for Jam City, which published the title in partnership with Warner Bros.

Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson told VentureBeat the publisher is a proven success in terms of launching licensed mobile games, with a pair of Family Guy titles previously reaching the top ten on the iOS platform. However, the Harry Potter title “is far and away the biggest launch we’ve seen from them.”

“It’s the first to reach number one on the US App Store and the first of their licensed IP since 2015 to reach the US iPhone top ten for revenue, and this is just in the first 24 hours,” he added.

Nelson explained the app is making money in “a fairly traditional way”. Users buy coins and other boosters in the game if they want to speed up their progress. Nelson appeared to tip the game to do well financially, branding Harry Potter fans as “voracious consumers” who are likely “willing to spend money in order to experience everything it has to offer as immediately as possible.”

The success of the game bodes well for Pokemon-Go maker Niantic, which is developing a similar Harry Potter-based augmented reality title called Wizards Unite, due to come out later this year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More



Apps

Tags

