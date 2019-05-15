 Grindr owner set to unmatch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Grindr owner set to unmatch

15 MAY 2019

China-based Kunlun Group set a deadline for the sale of its Grindr dating app and agreed not to access information about users on the platform, as part of a deal with US authorities, Bloomberg reported.

Under its agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the company committed to sell Grindr before 30 June 2020, or sign the company over to a trustee if unable to offload it by that time.

The deal also prohibits Kunlun Group from tapping into information about Grindr users, including their location and health details, and bars it from transmitting such sensitive information to other China-based entities.

Kunlun Group purchased a 60 per cent stake in Grindr for $93 million in January 2016 and subsequently snapped up the rest of the company for $152 million in 2018. However, US officials quickly expressed concerns about user privacy under its control.

Reuters previously reported Kunlun Group plans to put Grindr up for auction, with investment bank Cowen handling the transaction.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Kunlun Group purchases Grindr

Grindr sells 60% stake to Chinese gaming company

Grindr mobile app passes 3M users
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association