Google weighs dedicated child content app - Mobile World Live

Search giant Google could shift all children’s content off its main YouTube platform and into a standalone app, as part of an effort to protect the service’s youngest users, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposal comes as YouTube battles predatory behaviour targeting children and is reportedly just one of several under consideration by company executives.

Another suggestion would see the company switch off an autoplay feature on children’s programming, which can inadvertently surface inappropriate content after the originally-selected video stops playing.

The news came the same day The Washington Post reported the US Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations YouTube violated protections against collecting and sharing child data.

In a statement to media, a YouTube representative said the company considers many ideas for improving the platform. While some are developed and implemented, others “remain just that – ideas.”