Google updates Maps with commute tab

01 OCT 2018

Google rolled out two new major features for its Maps service, enabling users to access more information about their journey on-the-go, as well as control music within the app.

In a blog post, group product manager of Google Maps, Ramesh Nagarajan, said the service will now feature a “commute tab”, providing real-time information on possible congestion, delays, accidents or heavy traffic during a journey.

The feature is able to advise on alternative routes should any issues occur, while Android users will also receive notifications about delays or disruptions on a route “as they happen”.

In addition, the update also provides people using mixed modes of transport (driving, walking or riding) separate updates for each leg of the journey.

“You can see helpful information about when to leave, and for each leg of your trip: you’ll know if there’s traffic on your drive, when the next train departs, and how long it’ll take to walk from the train station to the office,” added Nagarajan.

Building on the aim of providing users more detailed commuter information, Google added its map features will now be able to show you exactly where a bus or train is in real time in 80 regions worldwide.

In Sydney, Google said it has even partnered with Transport New South Wales to tell users how full their next bus or train is, and this feature will be introduced to more cities around the globe soon.

Finally, Google said it making Spotify, Apple Music and Google Music available within Google Maps, “so that you can control your tunes and podcasts right from Google Maps navigation”.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

