English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google unveils updated Assistant

04 OCT 2018

Google announced a new version of its Assistant for smartphones, which it said delivers improved results by using text input, speech or a combination of the two.

Describing it as “the first major makeover” for Assistant on phones, Google said nearly half of all interactions include both voice and touch. The redesign is said to “combine voice with touch in a way that gives users the right controls in the right situations”.

The company said the new design includes bigger visuals which are easier to see quickly; new controls and sliders to manage smart home devices; and an interactive messaging interface to simplify content editing.

For Android phone users, Assistant can provide curated information based on time of day and recent interactions.

There are also new options for developers and brands to make money from Actions within Assistant. While support for transactions involving physical goods was available for some time, this has now been extended to digital content and subscriptions.

Transactions can be completed through Actions using speakers, smartphones and smart displays. Examples given were wellness app Headspace, which offers Android users an option to subscribe to plans; and Volley, providing upgrades for its Castle Master role-playing games via Assistant.

Brands can also use features including the new display options, for example with Starbucks offering thumbnail images of recommended items and FitStar using GIFs to give workout previews.

Also available is Google Sign-In for Assistant, a secure authentication method which simplifies account linking for users.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Content leaders call for tougher EU platform stance

Samsung, Google extend messaging collaboration

Google to axe Inbox app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association