English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google unveils Android Oreo update for budget phones

06 DEC 2017

Google took aim at the low-end smartphone sector in emerging markets by unveiling a stripped down version of its Android Oreo software.

Dubbed Android Oreo Go, Google said Android Oreo-compatible devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory will all be able to access the pared software.

The software consists of three primary components, with performance and storage improvements made to the operating system to include data management features and security benefits.

Android Oreo Go also provides users with a new set of Google apps designed to be lighter and relevant “to the unique needs of people who are coming online for the first time”. A “tuned” version of Google Play Store allows people to download any apps, but highlights those which will work best on the device in question.

In a statement Sagar Kamdar, director of product management at Android, said Android is active on more than 2 billion devices around the world and now has more users in India than the US.

“To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps,” he said.

The update was launched as part of the release of Android 8.1 software.

App, storage boosts
Kamdar added the Go edition of Android Oreo had been enhanced for speed and reliability on entry-level devices, meaning “the average app is now 15 per cent faster on devices running the software.

In developing the dedicated software, Google noted it was common for low-end devices to have a limited amount of storage space once the operating system and pre-installed apps are accounted for.

As a result, Google said it optimised the software and enhanced the pre-installed apps to take up 50 per cent less space, thus doubling the amount of available storage on some devices.

Google expects devices running the software to hit the shelves in the coming months.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google app targets emerging market data savings

Shopping apps to get huge boost on Black Friday

Fake WhatsApp gets 1M downloads
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association