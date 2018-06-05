English
HomeAppsNews

Google turns Lens focus onto app market

05 JUN 2018

Google Lens, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based feature built into many Android devices which gives users information on what they are taking a photo of, is now available as a stand-alone app.

When a user captures an image the app provides details on the subject. It can also identity cat and dog breeds.

Earlier this year Lens came to iOS, accessible through the Google Photos app, and it is already available in the native camera apps of Google’s own Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones, along with Sony’s Xperia XZ2 and some OnePlus devices. Now, technically anyone with an Android device should be able to access it.

However, The Verge noted some users found the app is not working with their devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A1.

At its developer conference earlier this year Google said a total of ten devices made by LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, HMD Global, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus would get the Lens native camera feature. However, it did not specify which devices in particular from these manufacturers would be the first in line.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Android P using AI to improve user interaction, health

Fitbit, Google team up to share data with doctors

Google to take on iMessage with RCS
