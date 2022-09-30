 Google to boost its mobile browser - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google to boost its mobile browser

30 SEP 2022

Google outlined a plan to accelerate its mobile browsing features by launching more interactive tools combining text, images and voice recognition in its search engine.

In a blog, Google explained the features will include an extension of its search bar in mobile apps with a toolbar enabling users to instantly shop for items from their media gallery, access pictorial translations and activate speech recognition.

The company also detailed plans to boost multisearch, a tool released earlier this year, with a function directing users to nearby stores stocking goods they photograph.

Additionally, Google is developing its autocomplete feature to help users craft their search queries by suggesting related terms.

The updates have been developed for iOS and Android devices.

Google explained its multisearch feature involves photographs and text queries, with the function currently available globally in English-language format. It plans to up compatibility to more than 70 languages “in the next few months”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

