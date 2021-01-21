 Google to block Messages app on some Android phones - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google to block Messages app on some Android phones

21 JAN 2021

Google appeared poised to block some Android users from accessing its Messages app, a move apparently related to a push to employ end-to-end encryption for the service.

9to5Google spotted code in a beta version of the app stating Messages will “stop working on uncertified devices” on 31 March.

If executed, 9to5Google noted the move would likely impact a small number of users, notably those with Huawei devices released after US trade restrictions prevented it accessing Google’s services.

On a support website, Google said it vets and certifies devices from manufacturers which preload its services to “ensure they are secure and ready to run apps from Google and the Play Store”. Uncertified devices “may not be secure and may not function properly”.

Huawei’s Mate 30 was the first to launch without Google services, though executives said at the time they could be side loaded from another device.

9to5Google speculated the clampdown was tied to Google’s push to deploy end-to-end encryption on Messages, noting the company would not be able to guarantee uncertified devices are secure.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Google culls India lending apps

Google targets RCS privacy gains in global push

Google Expeditions VR app embarks on final journey
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association