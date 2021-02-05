 Google tipped for Android privacy upgrade - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google tipped for Android privacy upgrade

05 FEB 2021

Bloomberg reported Google was considering adding greater privacy protection options to Android in an apparent response to changes plotted by Apple for its iOS platform.

Sources told the news outlet Google was exploring options which would allow users to restrict the data collected about them. This may replicate an intiative dubbed Privacy Sandbox the company launched for its Chrome browser in 2020, which aims to replace cookies with a range of APIs for advertisers.

Google has been a vocal critic of Apple’s plan to amend iOS 14 by requiring apps to get consent from users to track their activity: the search giant warned in a recent blog the change could have a negative impact on advertising revenue.

Despite this, it backed improved protections for users, stating in the blog it would continue to “invest in privacy preserving technology, including aggregated and on-device solutions, like what we’re developing for the web”.

Parent Alphabet’s advertising revenue hit $46.2 billion in Q4 2020, up 21.8 per cent year-on-year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Google readies iOS privacy workaround

Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps

Google to block Messages app on some Android phones
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association