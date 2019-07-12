Google tests new social network app - Mobile World Live

Google launched another foray into social networking with a new app called Shoelace, testing the service just months after shutting down Google+.

The company’s latest effort aims to connect users based on shared interests and proximity, letting them browse and add events to a curated list of local activities.

Shoelace is currently available by invitation only to New York City residents on iOS and Android, as Google tests different features. However, the company said its goal is to offer the app in cities across the US.

Google billed the service as a way for users to meet like-minded people nearby, offering its own spin on a trend toward location- and interest-based features.

Its move to introduce a new social networking app comes just months after the company scrapped its Google+ platform in April. Initially launched in 2011, it failed to gain traction against rivals such as Facebook and Twitter.