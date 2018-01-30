English
HomeAppsNews

Google tests local news app

30 JAN 2018

Google is working on a free, lightweight, app called Bulletin which it said is aimed at users who want to contribute “hyperlocal stories” about their community.

A website for the app states it “makes it effortless to put a spotlight on inspiring stories”: a button on the page enables consumers to request early access to the offering. It is currently available in a limited pilot in two US cities: Nashville, Tennessee, and Oakland, California.

Some reports state Bulletin is only available on Android by invitation and will come to iOS in the coming weeks.

The website further explains Bulletin is for telling a story by capturing photos, video clips and text from a smartphone, which are published straight to the web without having to create a blog or build a website.

In a statement to Slate, Google said the app is “very much in the testing phase and aimed at hyperlocal stories and events for people to share, and for local media to take advantage of.”

“People everywhere want to know what is going on in their own backyard at a very local level, ranging from local bookstore readings to high school sporting events to information about local street closures,” the statement added.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

