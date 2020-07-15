Google takes Play Pass global - Mobile World Live

Google detailed plans to expand its Play Pass app subscription service to nine new countries, while adding a low-cost annual payment option for current US users.

The service is priced $29.99 per year and will be deployed this week: it apparently adds to the $4.99 monthly price structure available from launch in September 2019.

Google’s fee is significantly cheaper than the $49.99 price tag on annual Apple Arcade subscriptions.

In addition to the pricing move, Google plotted to make the service available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the UK this week, though it did not specify what pricing options would be available.

At launch, Play Pass included access to more than 350 apps and games. Since then, Google said it added more than 150 additional titles, spanning games, art and child-oriented options.