 Google takes Play Pass global - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google takes Play Pass global

15 JUL 2020

Google detailed plans to expand its Play Pass app subscription service to nine new countries, while adding a low-cost annual payment option for current US users.

The service is priced $29.99 per year and will be deployed this week: it apparently adds to the $4.99 monthly price structure available from launch in September 2019.

Google’s fee is significantly cheaper than the $49.99 price tag on annual Apple Arcade subscriptions.

In addition to the pricing move, Google plotted to make the service available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the UK this week, though it did not specify what pricing options would be available.

At launch, Play Pass included access to more than 350 apps and games. Since then, Google said it added more than 150 additional titles, spanning games, art and child-oriented options.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

