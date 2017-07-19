English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Google takes on Facebook with updated news feed

19 JUL 2017

Google announced “a new feed experience” for its core app, with updated machine learning algorithms to better anticipate what users want to see.

According to Reuters, this will allow the company to compete more directly with social networks such as Facebook. The new Google feed feature – simliar to Facebook’s news feed – displays updates from contacts and pages users have liked.

“Your feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what’s trending in your area and around the world. The more you use Google, the better your feed will be,” the search giant said in a post.

“This feed is really about your interests…It’s not really about what your friends are interested in,” Ben Gomes, a Google VP for engineering, told reporters, adding there were no immediate plans to include advertising. Facebook news feeds often include sponsored material.

There will also be a follow button next to certain types of search results, such as movies and sports teams.

Google also said aims to to provide information from diverse perspectives by displaying news stories with multiple viewpoints from a variety of sources.

Users will also be able to fact check and see relevant information to “get a more holistic understanding about the topics in your feed”.

The new feed is available in the Google app for Android and iOS in the US and will roll out internationally in coming weeks.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google deploys machine learning in Gboard update

App Store, Google Play downloads hit 25B in Q1

Google adds shortcuts to iOS, Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association