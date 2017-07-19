Google takes on Facebook with updated news feed

Google announced “a new feed experience” for its core app, with updated machine learning algorithms to better anticipate what users want to see.

According to Reuters, this will allow the company to compete more directly with social networks such as Facebook. The new Google feed feature – simliar to Facebook’s news feed – displays updates from contacts and pages users have liked.

“Your feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what’s trending in your area and around the world. The more you use Google, the better your feed will be,” the search giant said in a post.

“This feed is really about your interests…It’s not really about what your friends are interested in,” Ben Gomes, a Google VP for engineering, told reporters, adding there were no immediate plans to include advertising. Facebook news feeds often include sponsored material.

There will also be a follow button next to certain types of search results, such as movies and sports teams.

Google also said aims to to provide information from diverse perspectives by displaying news stories with multiple viewpoints from a variety of sources.

Users will also be able to fact check and see relevant information to “get a more holistic understanding about the topics in your feed”.

The new feed is available in the Google app for Android and iOS in the US and will roll out internationally in coming weeks.