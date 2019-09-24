Google takes on Apple Arcade with Play Pass - Mobile World Live

Google took the wraps off its new Play Pass subscription service, which is designed to challenge Apple’s recently launched Arcade by offering a bigger bundle of titles at the same price.

Rolling out to Android devices in the US this week, Play Pass includes access to more than 350 apps and games for $4.99 per month.

All Play Pass titles are offered without advertisements, the need for in-app purchases or upfront payments. Users will be able to browse apps and games in a new Play Pass tab in the Play Store.

Google noted the service includes a range of well- and lesser-known titles, spanning genres including puzzles, podcasts, child-friendly content and productivity apps. It said the mix aims to encourage users to explore experiences they might not otherwise.

The rollout follows a trial of the service in August and comes days after Apple launched its Arcade subscription service on 19 September.

Arcade offers access to more than 100 titles without ads or in-app purchases for $4.99 per month. Unlike Play Pass, Apple’s service is focused solely on gaming and requires ptitles to be made available exclusively to subscribers.