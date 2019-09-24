 Google takes on Apple Arcade with Play Pass - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google takes on Apple Arcade with Play Pass

24 SEP 2019

Google took the wraps off its new Play Pass subscription service, which is designed to challenge Apple’s recently launched Arcade by offering a bigger bundle of titles at the same price.

Rolling out to Android devices in the US this week, Play Pass includes access to more than 350 apps and games for $4.99 per month.

All Play Pass titles are offered without advertisements, the need for in-app purchases or upfront payments. Users will be able to browse apps and games in a new Play Pass tab in the Play Store.

Google noted the service includes a range of well- and lesser-known titles, spanning genres including puzzles, podcasts, child-friendly content and productivity apps. It said the mix aims to encourage users to explore experiences they might not otherwise.

The rollout follows a trial of the service in August and comes days after Apple launched its Arcade subscription service on 19 September.

Arcade offers access to more than 100 titles without ads or in-app purchases for $4.99 per month. Unlike Play Pass, Apple’s service is focused solely on gaming and requires ptitles to be made available exclusively to subscribers.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

iOS 13 boosts location privacy protections

Apple offers grace period on subscription payments

Google targets data misuse with bounty offer
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association