 Google takes Infowars app down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google takes Infowars app down

30 MAR 2020

Google removed app Infowars from the Play Store, claiming content distributed on it violated the marketplace’s policies and broader efforts to tackle misinformation around Covid-19 (coronavirus), Wired reported.

The move comes after US radio host Alex Jones, a director of the company which operates the app, posted a video questioning measures taken by governments around the world to tackle the spread of the pandemic, including social distancing and quarantines.

A Google representative told Wired its upmost priority was to combat misinformation on Play Store, adding it was removing apps which it found to be violating its policy by distributing misleading or harmful information.

Wired stated before its removal, Infowars had been downloaded more than 100,000 times on Play Store and was marked safe for users aged ten years old.

Content created by Jones was suspended on other platform, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in 2018, when the Infowars app was also banned from Apple’s App Store.

Social media companies have stepped-up efforts to tackle misinformation on Covid-19, with Facebook taking action through its WhatsApp and Messenger properties, and Apple launching a screening app for US customers.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google ports podcasts to iOS

Google culls apps over intrusive ads

Google plans live transcription in Translate app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association