 Google puts Android Chrome update on hold - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google puts Android Chrome update on hold

16 DEC 2019

Google paused its latest update for the Chrome web browser on Android after a bug was found which breaks the link to app login details, BBC News reported.

The internet giant told the news outlet it will take up to a week to resolve the problem. On a developer forum, the company stated the update had been deployed to 50 per cent of the Android user base.

BBC News stated the flaw changes the location of login details, making them “impossible” to access. The issue affects apps accessing Chrome though Android’s built-in WebView system to show information from the internet. Many apps rely heavily on the browser to operate and display information, the news service explained.

On Google’s developer forum Chromium, one app developer claimed 250,000 users updated to Chrome 79 were unable to access their product because of the issue, while another developer reported loss of custom due to associated dissatisfaction.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

