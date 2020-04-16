 Google Play surfaces child content - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google Play surfaces child content

16 APR 2020

Google announced plans to add a Kids tab to its Play store, seeking to make it easier for parents to find child-friendly and educational content.

In addition to entertainment, Google Play user experience director Mindy Brooks said the section will also include “teacher-approved” selections by educators the company partnered with to curate content. Apps with this designation are scored based on factors including age-appropriateness, quality of experience and enrichment value.

Brooks explained in a blog the Kids tab will rollout in the US “over the next few days”, with an international expansion planned for the coming months.

The executive noted Google decided to launch the tab “a bit earlier than planned because parents who have tried it out told us that it’s been helpful, especially now with their kids home from school” due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

She added because of the acceleration, “you may not see some of your favourite apps in there just yet, but we’re adding new content as quickly as possible”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

