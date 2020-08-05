 Google Play Music fades out - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google Play Music fades out

05 AUG 2020

Google reportedly planned to ditch Play Music, betting on a stronger performance by a similar service on its YouTube property following lacklustre uptake.

BBC News stated the end would come in October, though Play Music users will have until December to download playlists and songs purchased on the service, or export them to YouTube Music.

Google’s music service has gone through various names since its launch in November 2011, with the shift to the current brand adding streaming to its original cloud storage option for tunes users already owned.

BBC News reported Play Music had failed to build a substantial user base, with analysts telling the news outlet a shift to YouTube branding offered a clearer selling proposition.

YouTube Music launched in November 2015 and is focused on streaming rather than ownership, with a catalogue of more than 60 million songs, BBC News reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple, Google extend virus tracking app API coverage

Spotify bets on Russia potential in expansion move

Google faces another data tracking lawsuit
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association