Google Play Music fades out - Mobile World Live

Google reportedly planned to ditch Play Music, betting on a stronger performance by a similar service on its YouTube property following lacklustre uptake.

BBC News stated the end would come in October, though Play Music users will have until December to download playlists and songs purchased on the service, or export them to YouTube Music.

Google’s music service has gone through various names since its launch in November 2011, with the shift to the current brand adding streaming to its original cloud storage option for tunes users already owned.

BBC News reported Play Music had failed to build a substantial user base, with analysts telling the news outlet a shift to YouTube branding offered a clearer selling proposition.

YouTube Music launched in November 2015 and is focused on streaming rather than ownership, with a catalogue of more than 60 million songs, BBC News reported.