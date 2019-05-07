Google overhauls Android Auto - Mobile World Live

Google unveiled an updated version of its Android Auto platform, which was redesigned to be more functional and easier to use while driving.

A new default dark mode theme aims to improve visibility and blend better with a vehicle’s interior. Other updates include a refreshed navigation bar, enabling apps including music and calls to be controlled on the same screen as guidance information, along with notification improvements designed to simplify the management of communications.

Google also took steps to make the transition into the car more seamless: as soon as users start their car, Android Auto will show a user’s chosen navigation app and continue playing whatever media they were listening to on their phone before getting into the car.

The company, which debuted Android Auto in 2014, said the revamped platform will rollout to all Android Auto compatible cars in the coming months.

Google revealed the updates ahead of its annual I/O conference, which opens today (7 May).

A number of other announcements are expected, including an overview of Google’s latest operating system, Android Q, and new hardware.