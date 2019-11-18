 Google Maps tests follow feature for local guides - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google Maps tests follow feature for local guides

18 NOV 2019

Google announced plans to trial a new feature for Maps which will allow users to follow posts from so-called local guides, in an apparent effort to make it easier to find relevant recommendations.

Like Yelp, the company’s Local Guides programme relies on reviews of restaurants, shops and other local outlets from ordinary people. Google said the new Maps feature will allow users to quickly access recent reviews from their favourite local guides in the app’s For You tab.

It added the idea is to inspire users with “ideas of things to do and places to go” as they search for new experiences.

The company said it already has 120 million active local guides in 24,000 cities across the globe and will soon launch a pilot of features in nine of those: Bangkok, Delhi, London, Mexico City, New York, Osaka, San Francisco, São Paulo and Tokyo.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google Maps adds transit forecasts for commuters

Google updates Maps with commute tab

Local ads come to Google Maps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association