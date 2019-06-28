Google Maps adds transit forecasts for commuters - Mobile World Live

Google introduced new features for its Maps app which will provide commuters with capacity predictions for train and bus lines as well as live updates about transit delays.

The company said the capacity feature will estimate how crowded a given bus, train or subway ride will be, based on historical data it has collected from users since October 2018.

In a blog post, Google noted the feature will allow users “make an informed decision about whether or not you want to squeeze on, or wait a few more minutes for a vehicle where you’re more likely to snag a seat”.

Additionally, the company launched live traffic delay forecasts for bus routes in Maps. Using a combination of real-time car traffic information and bus route data, Google said the tool can predict how long a given bus trip will take.

The features cover 200 cities around the globe, and are currently available on Maps for both iOS and Android.