Google makes video service mobile - Mobile World Live

Google makes video service mobile

17 JUN 2020

Google targeted a boost in its video conferencing presence by integrating its Google Meet tool with the mobile version of Gmail.

In a blog announcing the move, Google product manager Erika Yamasaki noted Gmail users are now able to join video meetings on Android and iOS devices directly from invitations sent in the e-mail service, removing the need to use the Google Meet app for the purpose.

A dedicated Meet tab will be placed on the Gmail app enabling users to begin, share or schedule video calls, with plans to enable entry to meetings using a specific code in the works.

Users will have the option to disable the tab in the settings menu.

The new features represent the latest attempt by the company to push its video conferencing tool: in May it made the service free and allowed anyone with a Google account to access features including scheduling, screen sharing and real-time captions.

Previously Google Meet was only available as part of the internet giant’s subscription-based G Suite of business apps.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

