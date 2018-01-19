English
Google makes Asia taxi app play with Go-Jek funding

19 JAN 2018

Indonesia-based motorcycle taxi booking start-up Go-Jek raised $1.2 billion with investments from Google, Singapore investment company Temasek and China-based online platform Meituan-Dianping, Reuters reported.

Google’s reported $100 million investment is its first in a taxi-booking company in Asia.

Go-Jek’s existing investors, KKR and Warburg Pincus, also are participating in the funding round which is expected to close in a few weeks. Samsung Venture Investment is also a new backer. The size of the investment from Meituan-Dianping, Temasek and the others wasn’t disclosed, Reuters said.

In December 2017 Go-Jek acquired three fintech businesses in a move to prepare it to launch a full mobile payments platform in 2018.

Go-Jek is one of the largest digital companies in Indonesia and already operates taxi, delivery and logistics services across the country. It claims 15 million weekly active users and processes 100 million transactions per month.

Its backers reportedly include Tencent, the company behind China payments giant WeChat Pay, which invested between $100 million and $150 million in a $1 billion funding round in 2017.

Go-Jek faces strong competition from Singapore-based Grab, Southeast Asia’s most popular taxi-booking platform, which is expanding its services in the region and already operates in eight countries.

In July 2017, Grab said it raised $2 billion from Japan-based SoftBank and China’s largest taxi-hailing company Didi Chuxing, valuing it at more than $5 billion.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

