 Google loses payment, next billion users chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google loses payment, next billion users chief

22 MAR 2021

Google’s general manager for its payment platforms and developing-market focused Next Billion Users initiative Caesar Sengupta revealed he is set to leave the company at the end of next month, after 15 years at the tech giant.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Sengupta said he was “venturing out to start a new mission” with limited details on his future intentions.

The executive was full of praise for his current employers, noting Google’s leadership was committed to both its payments division and the Next Billion Users initiative, which works on a number of applications to expand internet access to underserved communities. Its projects including slimming data and power requirements for products such as Chrome.

Its payments unit covers mobile and online service Google Pay, along with its various other global payment and finance services.

Sengupta has been in charge of the Next Billion Users unit since 2015 and began leading its payments unit in 2018. Prior to this he worked on its ChromeOS platform.

The news comes two months after Google’s parent company Alphabet scrapped its Loon unit, which was regularly billed as a technology designed to help expand connectivity into developing markets.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google tipped for Android privacy upgrade

Google readies iOS privacy workaround

Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association