 Google issues digital health mandate for Android - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google issues digital health mandate for Android

09 OCT 2019

Google redoubled efforts to help users manage their screen time, adding new terms to its manufacturer agreement requiring OEMs to embed digital wellbeing tools on devices running Android 9 and 10.

XDA Developers, which obtained a copy of Google’s Mobile Services agreement, reported manufacturers can meet the requirement either by installing Google’s existing Digital Wellbeing app or creating their own alternative.

However, the latter must offer many of the same features as Google’s app, including a summary page displaying metrics for total screen time and the number of notifications; app usage controls; and a do not disturb setting.

Alternatives must also include parental controls on par with those Google integrated earlier this year, allowing adults to set app time limits and bedtimes for children.

Only a handful of features will be optional, including website timers and a tool allowing users to temporarily disable certain apps.

The move comes nearly 18 months after Google debuted its digital wellbeing app, and is part of a broader industry push to give users more control over their device usage. Apple offers similar management tools for iOS.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

YouTube Music gets a promotion on Android

Google moves to ease Assistant privacy fears

Google gives 9 countries a new Assistant voice
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association