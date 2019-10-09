Google issues digital health mandate for Android - Mobile World Live

Google redoubled efforts to help users manage their screen time, adding new terms to its manufacturer agreement requiring OEMs to embed digital wellbeing tools on devices running Android 9 and 10.

XDA Developers, which obtained a copy of Google’s Mobile Services agreement, reported manufacturers can meet the requirement either by installing Google’s existing Digital Wellbeing app or creating their own alternative.

However, the latter must offer many of the same features as Google’s app, including a summary page displaying metrics for total screen time and the number of notifications; app usage controls; and a do not disturb setting.

Alternatives must also include parental controls on par with those Google integrated earlier this year, allowing adults to set app time limits and bedtimes for children.

Only a handful of features will be optional, including website timers and a tool allowing users to temporarily disable certain apps.

The move comes nearly 18 months after Google debuted its digital wellbeing app, and is part of a broader industry push to give users more control over their device usage. Apple offers similar management tools for iOS.