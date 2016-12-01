Google intros App Maker for businesses

Google launched App Maker, a “low-code” tool for creating custom enterprise apps for mobile, as part of its G Suite portfolio.

“Whether you’re looking for better ways to onboard new team members, staff projects, or approve employee travel requests, App Maker helps you build an app for that in days instead of months,” Google said.

For one, IT or “citizen developers” (such as analysts and system administrators) can quickly iterate from a prototype to a deployed app.

App Maker offers a cloud-based integrated development environment that features built-in templates, a drag-and-drop user interface and point-and-click data modeling.

It supports open and popular standards like HTML, CSS, Javascript and Google’s material design visual framework, so developers can make the most of existing skills and knowledge.

Developers can deploy custom apps in the cloud without worrying about servers, capacity planning, infrastructure security and monitoring, which would otherwise require internal support from IT.

Google is working with consulting partners like Appsbroker and PwC to help deliver solutions to joint customers.

App Maker is currently available through Google’s Early Adopter Program for G Suite Business customers.