HomeAppsNews

Google intros App Maker for businesses

01 DEC 2016
ss-google-5

Google launched App Maker, a “low-code” tool for creating custom enterprise apps for mobile, as part of its G Suite portfolio.

“Whether you’re looking for better ways to onboard new team members, staff projects, or approve employee travel requests, App Maker helps you build an app for that in days instead of months,” Google said.

For one, IT or “citizen developers” (such as analysts and system administrators) can quickly iterate from a prototype to a deployed app.

App Maker offers a cloud-based integrated development environment that features built-in templates, a drag-and-drop user interface and point-and-click data modeling.

It supports open and popular standards like HTML, CSS, Javascript and Google’s material design visual framework, so developers can make the most of existing skills and knowledge.

Developers can deploy custom apps in the cloud without worrying about servers, capacity planning, infrastructure security and monitoring, which would otherwise require internal support from IT.

Google is working with consulting partners like Appsbroker and PwC to help deliver solutions to joint customers.

App Maker is currently available through Google’s Early Adopter Program for G Suite Business customers.

  • jobnomade

    It is good to see that big tech guys like Google are jumping in to the low-code industry with App Maker. The idea to create web apps quickly without or with little coding skills is not new. For the google eco-system it makes totally sense to mesh all there services into one “app maker” to connect the various products from google. Salesforce is long out there with Force https://www.salesforce.com/products/platform/products/force/ and startups are also working on app builder platforms like https://www.saas.do/ which aims to be a no-code platform. With Google App Maker you still have to code to create workflows and business logic for your app. Another one is betty blocks from Netherlands, they are also on the run to make life easier to build apps.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

